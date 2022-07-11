Number of acid attacks less in TN; experts want more awareness

CHENNAI: With better medical assistance and policing, Tamil Nadu has managed to keep acid attack cases to a minimum each year. But, experts urge the government to ensure strict policy enforcement and awareness among vulnerable groups in the State to reduce cases further.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), from 2016 to 2020, Tamil Nadu recorded 24 acid attack cases. Through these years, number of reported cases gradually increased, taking fourth position among 5 southern states.

Experts and activists claim that despite the State’s relatively low number in acid attack cases, western districts have been reporting a lot more cases.

Assistant Director of Acid Survivors and Women Welfare Foundation (ASWWF), Chennai chapter, Avijit Kumar said, “We’re yet to find a reason why Tamil Nadu’s western belt reports higher cases, but rapid industrialisation and easy access to acid and chemicals in the region could be a reason.”