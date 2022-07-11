Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

We’re yet to find right balance between crime & punishment

A recent article in this paper highlighted the low conviction rate in the state — of around 50 per cent — including in grievous crimes like murder. While the report blamed it on police apathy, in the form of namesake charge sheets and failure to argue the actual case in court, isn’t slow trials also to be blamed? Shouldn’t there be a legal mechanism to ensure that witnesses are protected for telling the truth in courtrooms? Also, are there no legal provisions to prosecute those committing perjury? More than the truth, why should the skills of the public prosecutor play the ‘decision-maker’ in courts? — Balamurugan Subramanian, Perungudi

We are yet to find the right balance between crime and punishment. One section wants ‘retribution’, while another section argues for ‘rehabilitation’. We have chosen the second path, though a considerable opinion is for the first one. Mahatma Gandhi said, “An eye for an eye will make the world blind”. While the functioning of the criminal justice system is dismal, in a criminal trial, there are several players and each has a significant role to play. The poor rates of convictions are due to several factors. Further, as Anatole France said, “The law goads the rich and grinds the poor.”