Intelligent traffic management system to make Chennai roads safer

CHENNAI: Eyeing to reduce the number of accidents in the Chennai by half in five years, the Greater Chennai Corporation has expedited the implementation of road safety projects such as intelligent traffic management system and upgraded road junctions.

According to a Chennai Corporation official, financial bids have been opened a few days ago, the tender process is in technical bidding process. "The tender process will be completed soon and the traffic signals will be integrated," he said.

Under the project, the civic body will install cameras at traffic signals, road junctions, and accident-prone areas. Apart from cameras, the traffic signals across Chennai will be automated to avoid unwanted waiting duration. Cameras at the accident-prone areas will reduce the response time by alerting the concerned authorities.

Of the 491 traffic junctions in the core city area, the civic body has identified 165 junctions. "We have studied the major traffic signals across the Chennai Metropolitan Area. However, intelligent traffic system will be implemented only in corporation limit. If the government decides to implement the system in nearby corporations, will help them also, " he added.

Under the project, the civic body will also redesign the traffic junctions in a way to reduce accidents.

It may be noted that in 2020, the civic body has decided to prepare a road plan for the city and form a road safety cell.

As per the Chennai Smart City Limited data, Chennai alone contributes to nearly 11.9 per cent of total accidents and 10.3 per cent of total road fatalities in the state. In the city, nearly 21 per cent fatalities were observed on national highways, 18 per cent on state highways and 61 per cent on other roads.

Sumana Narayanan, senior researcher, Citizen Action Group (CAG), opined that projects like intelligent traffic management system will play a role in ensuring road safety. "However, all the aspects such as awareness, enforcement and technology will converge. Also, the any initiative taken should sustain for over a long period to see the results, " she added.