A Wholesome mess that's Koyambedu market

No dearth of encroachments

One the major problems faced by licenced traders that impacts their business is the encroachments by illegal vendors. “Public don’t visit inside the market as they purchase from these unauthorised vendors. The Market Management Committee is addressing the issue and clearing the shops immediately, but after a day or two, another set of retailers occupies the place,” avers Sukumaran, secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants. “On many occasions, retail vendors have spotted tipplers littering the area, and they even urinate there.”

Though the Market Management Committee is taking steps to resolve garbage issues, and water stagnation, traders have requested the committee to include them as members to resolve them soon.

Along with traders, the communist party members have also been struggling for years to bring basic amenities that are functional and maintained well.

“These traders work from 2 am till evening every day, and they don’t have a restroom. It’s the most basic requirement. In Tamil Nadu, the concerned department does not provide even the most basic facilities for labourers. But for those who work for a few hours are given all services including toilets and restroom,” rues G Selva, CPM, Central Chennai district secretary. He adds that the State government is taking efforts to beautify the Chennai city but has failed to provide basic amenities for workers. “The government lacks in giving attention to these serious problems faced by laborers,” points out Selva.

A den for health issues

Unhygienic washrooms and unclean drinking water facilities at the market is a prime place for several health issues to crop up. Also, with COVID cases continuing to surge in the city, having a clean toilet is need of the hour.

“Those using unhygienic washrooms will face serious health issues including infections and fever, which will later cause severe problems, including organ damage too. Even traders from other states and districts travel to this market. Water-borne disease can be communicable,” explains Dr Narendra Nath Jena, senior consultant and HoD-Emergency Medicine, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai.

Any infection would spread faster when traders and customers, especially senior citizens and children, use common toilets. “When traders work for over 12 hours a day without proper rest, this piles on the stress and there won’t be quality of life. Setting up a proper functional restroom is the first step in having clean amenities at the market,” adds Dr Narendra.

DT Next reached out to the office of chief administrative officer of the market management committee, CMDA, for reaction but the effort proved futile.