7 migrant workers murder friend in drunken brawl in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: Police arrested seven men who murdered their friend in a drunken brawl in Pallikaranai on Monday.

Police said that the construction workers from northern states were staying at a site on Manimegalai Second street in Pallikaranai and have been working for the past few months. On Sunday night, Mahesh Dhosar (34) invited his friends Amar and Bishal to consume liquor. Police said that while consuming liquor a quarrel broke out between them and they attacked each other. Soon, Bishal called his friends from Medavakkam and all of them together attacked Mahesh, who later became unconscious with severe head injuries. On information, the Pallikaranai police who visited the spot took Mahesh to the Royapettah government hospital and he died without responding to treatment there. Cases were registered against Bishal (20), Amar (21), Monda Baskar (18), Tipbaskar (18), Khan (32), and Regal Holder (20) and Manjith (22). Further inquiry is on.