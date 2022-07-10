Tambaram-Velachery rail project to have mass rapid transit

CHENNAI: The proposed Tambaram-Velachery railway line will most likely have mass rapid transit also known as heavy rail instead of light rail line and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the route has 50 per cent been completed, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) sources said on Saturday.

One of the sources told DT Next, “Though it the Tambaram-Velachery route was meant to have a light rail line, CMRL is opting for mass rapid transit. With the feasibility study completed, DPR is currently being prepared for the project.”

The Tamil Nadu government and CMRL have been swinging back and forth with regard to the Tambaram-Velachery rail line for several years. Despite completing the feasibility study around July 2020, CMRL is said to have put a hold on the Rs 3,953 crore light rail project estimated to be completed by 2027.

However, it is important to note that the estimated cost and year of completion revealed was with regards to the light rail line. However, the actual cost and year of completion will be known only after the DPR is prepared. The CMRL initially chose the light rail line route owing to the heavy population on the stretch and minimum construction time over mass rapid transit.

Speaking to DT Next, Sathish Kumar, a resident of Gowrivakkam who started an online petition for considering Metrolite project between Tambaram and Velachery in October 2019 said the project is imperative to connect south Chennai and suburban population across the city.

“Currently, there is only MRTS functioning in Velachery. Additionally, there is no proper Metro connectivity between Grand Southern Trunk Road (GST) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). Traffic can be reduced largely if public transportation is operated full strength instead of constructing multiple flyovers to cut down traffic,” Sathish said.