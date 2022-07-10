Strong westerly wind leads to decrease in temperature in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai received good rains recently which led to a decrease in overall maximum temperature during the past week. It is likely to continue until rainfall activity is reduced in Kerala during the southwest monsoon.

"From last week, the city experienced strong westerly winds there was moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm activity. There was a decrease in the maximum temperature which recorded around 34 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius, unlike the previous years," said a senior official at Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

"Since, it is not a seasonal rainfall for Chennai city, it is unable to predict rain on how long it will continue. Even though there is no rain for the next few days, as long as there is strong wind from the westerly side, there will be a dip in the temperature in the city," he added.

Kerala experiences southwest monsoon from May month, however the rainfall has picked up in the last few days. Tamil Nadu received a good amount of rainfall in June and recorded over 70 percent.

When there is a decrease in rainfall activity in Kerala, the rains will gradually come down even in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, if there is any low-pressure area formed over Odisha, the state may experience a change in wind pattern. So, the temperature is expected to increase to normal, explained the official.

Meanwhile, the centre predicted light to moderate rains to occur over isolated places across the state including Chennai for the next two days. From Tuesday, the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get moderate to heavy rains.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas for the next three days. A strong wind with speed reaching 45 kmph -55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal," said the senior official.

According to RMC, several districts of TN received rain during the last 24 hours. Nilgiris recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 10 cm, followed by Coimbatore 6 cm, Thiruvallur and Theni with 2 cm of rainfall each.