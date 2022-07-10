Respite for Chennai as dip in temp to continue; rains for 2 days

CHENNAI: Chennai which received good rains recently witnessed a decrease in overall maximum temperature during the past week. It is likely to continue until rainfall activity is reduced in Kerala during the southwest monsoon.

“Since last week, the city experienced strong westerly winds with moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm activity. There was a decrease in the maximum temperature recording around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, unlike the previous years,” said a senior official at Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

“Since it is not a seasonal rainfall for Chennai city, it is unable to predict how long rains will continue. Even though there will be no rains for the next few days, as long as there are strong winds from the westerly side, there will be a dip in the temperature in the city,” he added.

Kerala has been experiencing the southwest monsoon since May. However, rainfall has picked up in the last few days. Tamil Nadu received a good amount of rainfall in June.

When there is a decrease in rainfall activity in Kerala, the rains will gradually reduce in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, if a low-pressure area is formed over Odisha, the State may experience a change in wind pattern. So, the temperature is expected to increase to normal, the official explained.

Meanwhile, the centre predicted light to moderate rains over isolated places across the State including Chennai for the next two days. From Tuesday, the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get moderate to heavy rains.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas for the next three days. A strong wind with a speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal,” said the senior official.

According to RMC, several districts of Tamil Nadu received rains in the last 24 hours. Nilgiris recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 10 cm, followed by Coimbatore with 6 cm, Thiruvallur and Theni with 2 cm of rainfall each.