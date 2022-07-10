NBW suspects nabbed, nine detained under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: In a special drive against pending non-bailable warrants, City police managed to apprehend 55 suspects, who disappeared after coming out of prison. As many as 115 persons surrendered before courts to avoid being booked in a fresh case. Meanwhile, City police have moved courts, seeking to cancel bail issued to 44 suspects and the courts have cancelled seven of them. In the past one week, City police have also arrested nine serial offenders under the Goondas Act. So far this year, police have booked 189 persons under the Goondas Act.