Man breaks into house, robs chain off sleeping woman near Ponneri

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur police have launched hunt for a masked man who broke into a house and snatched the chain of an elderly woman while she was sleeping. Police said that the incident happened at Dasaratha Nagar near Ponneri.

During the early hours of Sunday, the man broke into the house of a truck mechanic, Gopalakrishnan. His wife, Santhakumari (55) was sleeping on the floor.

The man snatched the 10 sovereign gold chain from the sleeping woman and made his way out within a matter of seconds, before Santhakumari could realise what happened.

On waking up and finding that her chain was missing, the woman alerted her husband. They realised that the front door was broke open and later in the day, a complaint was filed with Ponneri police. Police sources said that the neighbourhood houses judicial officers and government officials. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.