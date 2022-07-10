It’s time to chomp some kebab-licious food!

CHENNAI: A dim-lit serene space with melodious music overlapping sets up the harmonious ambience at Kebabery. The restaurant can easily accommodate thirty. The spot is found to be perfect for spending your leisure time with friends and family.

Their signature dishes, that included their 34 types of kebabs, taco cheese biryani, and sizzling chicken tikka biryani are the most sought-after dishes by patrons. For starts we tried their 34 types of kebabs, which was both visually and taste wise a real treat. The kebabs managed to capture the flavours of chicken, fish, prawns, and mutton perfectly. They were quite appetising.

Next, we tried the sizzling chicken biryani. The plating and presentation of the dish was done really very well. The dish is an Indianised version of a sizzler, where the base was cabbage loaded with exquisite biryani. It was topped with chunky chicken tikka infused with spices. It was a truly smoky and spicy treat.

Another bestseller that we tried was their taco cheese biryani. It is a unique fusion of Indo-Mexican cuisine. This is also a form of biryani with a unique twist in flavour. The base was set crispy and the taco was filled with aromatic biryani. It was topped with tandoori and loaded with double-layered cheese along with jalapenos, peppers, black olives, and mayonnaise. People who prefer lesser spice in their food will definitely enjoy it.

Apart from their signature dishes, we also tried their starters - tandoori, cheese kebabs, and paneer tikka. We tried their breads - butter naan, garlic naan, and cheese naan, it went well with spicy/medium gravies - paneer butter masala, chicken butter masala, and tandoori musallam gravy.

For desserts we tried their sizzling brownie with ice cream and gajar halwa with ice cream. Gajar halwa with ice cream is a must-try dessert which is very rich in taste and presentation.

The restaurant is open between 12 pm to 11 pm and the price for one person is Rs 600 (approx.)