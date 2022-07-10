Engineers appointed as nodal officers to oversee SWD works

CHENNAI: In a move to ensure the timely completion of storm water drain works before the onset of monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation has appointed senior engineers as nodal officers to oversee the progress.

According to an order issued by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, 15 chief engineers and superintending engineers have been appointed for each of the 15 zones. The nodal officers are posted for monitoring and expediting the progress of desilting of storm water drains and flood mitigation works, the order said.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation deputy Commissioner (revenue and finance) Vishu Mahajan and joint commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat have been appointed as additional monitoring officers for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kodambakkam zones respectively as the zones reported heavy water logging during the previous monsoon.