Dentist held for threatening live-in partner

CHENNAI: Tambaram police have arrested a 32-year-old dentist for abusing his live-in partner and allegedly forcing her to have relationships with his friends under the influence of drugs. He also threatened to kill her, according to the complaint.

The 30-year-old woman is a divorcee and a resident of Pallikaranai. She entered into a live-in relationship with R Nishanth after being acquainted through a friend. The Dentist is also divorced, police said.

The two of them started living together and even Nishanth’s mother was aware of it, the woman said in her complaint.

Over a period of time, the woman had helped him financially too. Meanwhile, Nishanth who had a habit of drug consumption used to force her to have relationships with his male friends under the influence of drugs.

When the woman complained about his behaviour to the dentist’s mother, she allegedly abused her and asked her to leave, if she could not bear his overtures. As the woman refused to his demands, he threatened to murder her after which she filed a complaint.

After investigations, Selayur all women police arrested Nishanth, his friends, Sherin and Hardik (22). They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police are further investigating about the source from which they procured drugs.