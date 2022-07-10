Constant threat to residents as power cable lies exposed

CHENNAI: Residents of KM Garden near Perambur Barracks Road are irked a lot as the state electricity department remains indifferent towards the danger posed by an electric cable lying on the road surface for several months.

R Gunasekaran, an activist in the locality said that power cable is lying exposed on the Sixth Street in KM Garden. “More than six months ago, the EB workers attended to a fault to the underground power cable on the street. Despite the repair work was completed within days, they left the cable on the road. Even after repeated complaints they refuse to shift the cable underground,” he added.

Gunasekaran pointed out that the street is a residential area and elderly and school children are living there. “Recently, an elderly women felt mild shock while walking near the cable. Also, the monsoon is nearing. There is a huge chance of untoward incidents during the monsoon season as waterlogging would occur in the street,” he warned.

Whenever he raised the issue with the electricity department, the official cite shortage of manpower to dig and shift the cable, Gunasekaran alleged.

“I have already sent many complaints regarding the issue. But the issue is not attended till now. If any accident happen in future, they (the electricity department) should take the responsibility, “ he said.

Other residents have urged the department to immediately start the work so that shifting of cable and relaying of street could be completed before the monsoon.