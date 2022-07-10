450 tonnes of construction waste removed during drive

CHENNAI: During the mass cleaning campaign conducted across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has removed more than 450 tonnes of construction waste.

According to a civic body press release, several volunteers took part in mass cleaning and awareness event was conducted on Saturday. The volunteers visited more than 19,000 residential areas and met more than 82,000 persons to sensitize about source segregation. During the event, more than 52 tonnes of solid waste and 452 tonnes of construction waste were removed.

Meanwhile, the civic body has imposed penalty against persons, who dumped garbage in public places. In total, Rs. 6.47 lakh has been collected as fine for garbage dumping between June 22 and July 7. Also, Rs. 7.71 lakh and Rs. 99,400 were collected from persons who dumped construction waste in public places and pasted posters respectively.

"As many as 451 police complaints have been filed against pasting posters on public walls," the statement said.

In another release, the civic body said that a total of 78 mechanical sweepers to clear bus route roads. Of the total mechanical sweepers, 16 are maintained by the civic body and remaining sweepers are maintained by two firms that carry out conservancy works. Using the mechanical sweepers, around 30 kilometers of roads are being cleared every day.