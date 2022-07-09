Source segregation challenge launched in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with Chennai Enviro that carries out conservancy operations in three city zones, has launched 'source segregation challenge' to promote segregating the waste. Citizens, who win the challenge will take a home appliance as prize.

Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya inaugurated the challenge at an event in Manali, on Saturday and the challenge will continue till August 8.

Participants should take a photograph of them having two dustbins with segregated waste and post them on their social media handles by tagging Chennai Enviro. They should also tag three of their friends and challenge them to do the same.