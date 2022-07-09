Source segregation challenge launched in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with Chennai Enviro that carries out conservancy operations in three city zones, has launched 'source segregation challenge' to promote segregating the waste. Citizens, who win the challenge will take a home appliance as prize.
Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya inaugurated the challenge at an event in Manali, on Saturday and the challenge will continue till August 8.
Participants should take a photograph of them having two dustbins with segregated waste and post them on their social media handles by tagging Chennai Enviro. They should also tag three of their friends and challenge them to do the same.
"When you participate in the challenge, your name will be entered into a lottery and you could be the lucky winner to take home an attractive home appliance as reward," a social media post of Chennai Enviro said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Priya took part in the challenge and posted her photographs with segregated waste on her Twitter handle.
She also challenged Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, deputy mayor M Mahesh Kumar and Chennai Corporation chief engineer (Solid Waste Management) N Mahesan to post their photographs.
It may be noted that the civic body recently warned the residents of a penalty if they fail to segregate their waste. Despite this, residents continue to dump unsegregated waste in garbage bins mainly due to lack of awareness and haphazard door-to-door collection schedule.