Posing as cop, man robs gold chain from youth in Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi City police have launched a hunt for a man who posed as a policeman and robbed a gold chain from a youth. The victim, Vedanathan (23) is a resident of Kamatchi Amman nagar near Ponniamman Medu near Red hills.

On Friday, when he was waiting at Avadi bus terminus to board a bus to Red Hills, a middle-aged man approached him and introduced him as a police sub-inspector. Police sources said that he was not wearing a uniform, but had the ‘looks’ of a policeman, which made the youth believe him.

He took the youth away from the crowd, claiming that it was for an enquiry and when they were alone, the impostor told the youth that police have received tip off about the youth’s alleged plan to kidnap a woman from the bus stop and threatened him with arrest.

When the youth expressed innocence, he asked him to give him Rs 50,000 cash and when he said, he did not have cash with him, the impostor asked him to part way with the gold chain he was wearing and fled the scene.

Based on Vedanathan’s complaint, Avadi police have registered a case and are investigating.