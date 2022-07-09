HC quashes rape case filed against former minister Manikandan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had quashed the case proceedings initiated against former IT minister M Manikandan who was booked on charges of raping a Malaysian – Indian woman, causing miscarriage, and criminally intimidating her.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by the former Ramanathapuram AIADMK MLA. The petitioner prayed for a direction to quash the case completely as it is pending before a XIth magistrate in Saidapet.

“The complainant has entered into a compromise and she has withdrawn the case. Therefore, the court shall pass a direction to quash the FIRs and case proceedings,” Manikandan submitted through his counsel.

On recording the submissions, the judge asked to clarify the woman’s counsel. Since the woman also confirmed that she is withdrawing the case filed by her against Manikandan, the judge ordered to quash the case.

It is also noted that the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the complainant asking, “If the petitioner decides to file a case to sue her for causing damages to his reputation, what will she do?”

In May 2021, Adyar All Women Police filed FIR against Manikandan under several Sections of IPC, including 376 (for raping), 313 (causing miscarriage without the consent of the woman), 323 (punishment of voluntarily causing hurt), 417 (punishment for cheating) and 506 (i) criminal intimidation and IT Act.

The Malaysian-Indian woman, an actor, alleged that when Manikandan was an IT Minister, he approached her for investment in Malaysia. At the time, he proposed to her and promised to the actor.

They were in a living-in relationship and she got pregnant thrice and was forced to get abortions, according to her complaint. The woman also said in her complaint that the former minister threatened her and her family members when they demanded him to marry the complainant.