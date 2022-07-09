HC quashes FIRs filed against Ramadoss, Anbumani in L&O case

CHENNAI: Justice M Nirmal Kumar of the Madras High Court had quashed two FIRs filed against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss, its president Anbumani Ramadoss and other functionaries of the parties for causing law and order problems by conducting a public meeting above the permitted time in Mamallapuram in 2012 and 2013.

The judge passed the orders on hearing the plea filed by Ramadoss, Anbumani Ramadoss, former minister AK Moorthy, and PMK functionary Thirukachur Arumugam, an ex-MLA.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate K Balu submitted that the case was merely filed on the grounds of political vendetta, and his clients did not involve or cause any law and order problem during the public meeting.

It is noted that PMK used to conduct the ‘Chithirai Muzhu Nilavu’ festival in Mamallapuram every year. According to the prosecution, such a festival organised by the party in April 2013 ended in violence and the same was stopped after that. The police also informed the court that the organisers of the meeting had conducted the event above the permissible time.

However, the senior lawyer Balu contended that the case was filed only on the grounds of political rivalry and FIRs are unsustainable.

Recording the submissions, the judge quashed the FIRs filed against the PMK leaders and functionaries.