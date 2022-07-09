File report on senior counsel’s plea: Court to TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State government to file a status report on a petition filed by a senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu for resuming the Z category security provided to him.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed direction after hearing submissions made by Panchu’s counsel, S Prabhakaran.

According to Prabhakaran, his client was granted the Z category protection based on the Supreme Court’s order in the Ramjanma Bhoomi case as Panchu was appointed as one of the mediators in the committee ordered by the Apex Court.

“The prevailing situation in regard to the Gyanvapi mosque or Mathura issue has raised the serious threat to the petitioner’s life as the start point for these issues was the Ayodhya case. The security rearrangement committee, without considering the prevailing situation, has withdrawn the protection that was granted for the past 3 years by the order of the top court,” Prabhakaran argued.

He further submitted that the petitioner’s representation dated June 26 to the concerned authorities was not considered. Panchu had also appeared before the HC and submitted certain confidential documents pertaining to the Ayodhya mediation.

Recording the submissions, the court directed the State to file a status report in this regard on July 22.