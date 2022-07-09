Duo held for knife attack on migrant worker in Nolambur

CHENNAI: City police have arrested two persons, including a juvenile, delinquent, in connection with a knife attack on a migrant worker, who resisted a robbery attempt, in Nolambur, a week ago.

On July 3, Shabiran (32) of West Bengal was attacked by the duo near Ponnar Nagar in Nolambur.

Police said that Shabiran was working at a construction site and lived there. Around, 1 pm, in broad daylight, the duo who came in a two wheeler attempted to rob him.

They threatened him at knifepoint and when Shabiran refused to part with his phone and money, they inflicted cut injuries on him and fled the scene.

He was admitted to a hospital. Nolambur police who registered a case launched a hunt for the duo. On Friday, police arrested V Bharath (21) of Mogappair and a 17-year-old in connection with the crime.

The youth was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The minor boy was admitted to a government home.