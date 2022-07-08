Traffic diversions from Vadapalani to Ashok Pillar: Details here

CHENNAI: To reduce traffic congestion on the 100 feet road from Vadapalani junction to Ashok Pillar, Chennai police have announced traffic changes, which will be implemented on a trial basis from Saturday (July 9).

Accordingly, 100-feet road from 2nd Avenue junction to 4th Avenue junction will be made as one way. Vehicles from Ashok Pillar traveling towards Koyambedu, Vadapalani and KK Nagar, may take the usual route without any change.

Vehicles traveling towards T Nagar and Kodambakkam from Ashok Pillar will have to take right turn at 2nd Avenue Junction and proceed through 4th Avenue and Ambedkar Road.

Vehicles traveling towards Ashok Pillar from Koyambedu and Vadapalani will have to take left turn at 2nd Avenue junction, enter 4th Avenue road and approach 100 feet road near Kavignar Suratha statue and proceed towards Ashok pillar.