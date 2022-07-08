Traffic diversions from Vadapalani to Ashok Pillar: Details here

CHENNAI: To reduce traffic congestion on the 100 feet road from Vadapalani junction to Ashok Pillar, Chennai police have announced traffic changes, which will be implemented on a trial basis from Saturday (July 9).
Accordingly, 100-feet road from 2nd Avenue junction to 4th Avenue junction will be made as one way. Vehicles from Ashok Pillar traveling towards Koyambedu, Vadapalani and KK Nagar, may take the usual route without any change.
Vehicles traveling towards T Nagar and Kodambakkam from Ashok Pillar will have to take right turn at 2nd Avenue Junction and proceed through 4th Avenue and Ambedkar Road.
Vehicles traveling towards Ashok Pillar from Koyambedu and Vadapalani will have to take left turn at 2nd Avenue junction, enter 4th Avenue road and approach 100 feet road near Kavignar Suratha statue and proceed towards Ashok pillar.
Vehicles traveling from Vadapalani to T Nagar will have to take left turn at 2nd Avenue junction and reach T Nagar via 4th Avenue.
The existing one way from PT Rajan Road-PV Rajamannar Road junction to 2nd Avenue-100feet road junction will be made two way traffic.
Vehicles coming from PT Rajan Road-Rajamannar Road, will have to take 2nd Avenue -100 feet Road and proceed directly to T Nagar and Ashok pillar via 2nd Avenue.
Vehicles proceeding towards KK Nagar from Vadapalani will have to take left turn in 2nd Avenue junction and proceed via 4th Avenue to reach 3rd and 6th avenue, turn right at 100 feet road to reach KK Nagar via PT. Rajan Road.
Vehicles from Kodambakkam and T Nagar traveling towards Vadapalani and Koyambedu will have to proceed via 4th Avenue, 3rd and 6th Avenue and take right turn at 100 feet road to reach their destination.
Police appealed to motorists to co-operate.