Traffic changes at Anna Arch to reduce congestion on EVR Salai

CHENNAI: To reduce traffic congestion and improve vehicular flow on EVR Salai (Poonamalee High Road), Chennai police have announced traffic diversions which will come into effect from Saturday(July 9).

The diversions will be on a trial basis for a period of ten days.

“Due to heavy flow of traffic, some of the narrow stretches and at junctions, slow movement of traffic have been experienced at several stretches,” an official release said.

Vehicles proceeding from Koyambedu towards Aminjikari will be compulsorily diverted towards left at Anna Arch. These vehicles shall take a circuitous route about 75 meters, take a U-turn under the Anna Arch flyover to reach EVR Salai to proceed to Aminjikarai. Those wish to proceed to Nelson Manickam road shall take flyover to reach NM road.

Vehicles proceeding from outgoing direction shall flow towards Koyambedu uninterrupted except during pedestrian crossing.

Vehicles proceeding from Anna Nagar towards Koyambedu, taking right turn at Anna Arch shall move continuously without interruption except during pedestrian crossing.

Vehicles proceeding from Koyambedu intending to take right turn at Razak Garden Road, Arumbakkam will be sent to Anna Arch to take U-turn and reach Arumbakkam after taking right turn at Anna Arch. It will reduce congestion to EVR Salai near Arumbakkam also, the release added.

Police appealed to motorists to cooperate and welcomed suggestions.

Public with suggestions can contact city police on the numbers-044-23452362/044-42042300 or through their social media handles-

Twitter:- Greater Chennai Traffic Police @ChennaiTraffic

Instagram:- Greater Chennai Traffic Police

Facebook:- Chennai Traffic @ Trafficchennai