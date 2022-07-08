SWD works in Chennai will be complete in 90 days: KN Nehru

CHENNAI: In preparation to face the monsoon this year, the stormwater drain projects are being undertaken across Chennai. The Minister for Municipal Administration, KN Nehru, has informed that the works will be complete by September.

Addressing the press on Singara Chennai 2.0 at the Secretariat accompanied by ministers Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian, minister Nehru said inspections on the SWD works are being strictly carried on by IAS officers appointed in every zone.

Answering on what is causing the delay, he responded saying since the works all around Chennai is being done by a single contractor there seems to be a hold up. “The contractor was granted the project due to rich experience, I have informed them to speed up the work and avoid delays,” he said.

A stretch of 1,055 km channels have been desilted and works are complete for 179.45 kilometres, the minister informed. He said 564 areas prone to inundation have been identified and desilting works in those areas are going on full swing.

Going by the Thiruppugazh committee report on measures to prevent flooding, mass of the trees are being reduced by pruning its branches, so far 514 trees have been pruned, the minister added.