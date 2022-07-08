Minister promises new tenements for TNHB residents

CHENNAI: State Housing Minister S Muthusamy conducted a meeting with residents of Jeevan Bheema Nagar in Mogapair and assured them of new houses by Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB).

According to a TNHB official, the meeting was conducted with the residents association of Jeevan Bheema Nagar TNHB tenements in which minister PK Sekar Babu and TNHB chairman Poochi Murugan took part.

"The tenements are several years old and the residents are demanding new buildings after demolishing the older buildings. The minister assured of new buildings to the residents," he said.

The official added that the project will be taken up with the contributions from the residents.

Earlier, Muthusamy inspected the newly constructed housing buildings, which will be used as government employees' quarters, in Saidapet. The minister also instructed the officials to complete the remaining works and procedures so that the houses could be handed over to the employees on rental basis.