IB officer harassed for giving birth to girl; husband, in-laws booked

CHENNAI: Villivakkam all women’s police station has booked the husband and in-laws of an assistant central intelligence officer with the Intelligence Bureau, based on the latter’s complaint of harassment by the family, allegedly for delivering a girl child.

The 31-year-old Central government official got married in 2018 to Mohan Krishna, who works in the R and D (Research and Development) department of a major automobile firm.

In 2020, the couple were staying in New Delhi, when the woman got pregnant. According to her complaint, ever since she got pregnant, her in-laws have been harassing her saying that they only want a boy.

After they returned to Chennai, the husband lived separately and on January 2021, when she was at a children’s hospital in Guindy for her regular scans, her husband’s family came to the hospital wanting to meet the radiologist to know about the gender of the child, the complaint stated.

In March 2021, the woman delivered a girl child after which the harassment by the husband’s family became apparent. They told her that she can’t live in their house and cut the contact with her.

Subsequent attempts by the family members to arbitrate the issues went futile and the husband’s family also issued threats, the complainant stated.

In her complaint, she stated that the in-laws are in possession of about 122 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 2 kg of silver articles that were given at the time of the wedding and sought the police help in recovering the items from them.

After investigations police booked Mohan Krishna and his family members under Sections of IPC inlcuding 498 A (cruelty by husband and relatives), 406 (criminal breach of trust) among others and are investigating.