HC adjourns civil suits of Sivaji’s daughters to July 18

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday adjourned the civil suits filed by the daughters of demised Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan to July 18 for further arguments.
Justice Krishnan Ramasamy had passed the direction on hearing the pleas filed by Shanthi Narayanaswamy and Rajvi Govindarajan.
The petitioners sought action against their brothers Ramkumar Ganesan and Prabhu Ganesan for cheating them by not providing their share in Shanthi theaters, a company of Sivaji Ganesan.
They further argued that the Shanthi theaters company had a total of 13,600 shares and Sivaji family members had 600 shares. According to them, those shares were sold by the plaintiffs’ brothers to a construction firm.
The construction firm informed the HC that they had settled the amount for the purchase of the share. Though we have acquired the property and made constructions, we could not sell the houses due to the legal disputes prevailing among the siblings of the Sivaji family.
However, the defendant brothers noted that all the formalities in connection with the shares of their father’s company are over and the suit has been filed after the sales proceedings were completed.
Since the Shanthi and Rajvi’s counsels sought time to get instructions from their clients, the petition was adjourned to July 18.