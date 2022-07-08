Eight-year-old ‘doctor’ keeps setting world records

While Emmanuel was practicing ‘109 Tamil Aathichoodi’ to post a video he unintentionally started telling it rapidly out of practice. Emmanuel’s journey began when he planned to take forward his talent and perform in the world records.

“On December 14, 2020, I set my first world record titled, ‘First Indian to recite 109 Tamil Aathichoodi in the least time’ registered in India book of records and Kalam’s world record. The applause I received made me ask my mom, ‘What’s next?’,” says Emmanuel.

He adds, “I started practicing fastest reverse recitation, fastest calculation, martial arts – kungfu, marathon running, and much more. I recently set a new world record, ‘Nunchaku Swap Rotation’ in the Thai book of world records and also ‘Grandmaster for Nunchaku swapping’ in the Asia book of world records. My prominent achievement is my Guinness world record for completing 10 km marathon running as the youngest kid in India.”

“My son was invited as the chief guest to his school by the principal for a sports meet, this was one of the best moments in my life. My son inspires many kids today, though we started our journey playfully; he stands as an icon today,” says YS Sangeetha Mary, mother of Emmanuel.

“On his serial achievements of world records, he received his honorary doctorate from The Universal Tamil University, Madurai at the age of 7, and since then, he named himself ‘Dr ED’. Self-confidence is the asset we gave to our children, my 3-year-old daughter Deborah has also been setting world records,” says A Yugendrakumar, father of Emmanuel.

“My mother is my inspiration. I never say ‘No’ and take up everything as a possible matter. I have received 25+ (Individual and group world records), 10 honorary awards, and 27 national and international awards in a year’s time. I will keep achieving more and develop my talents. I will stay focused and will become an IPS officer when I grow up,” Emmanuel remarks.