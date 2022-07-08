16-yr-old Chennai girl sets Asian record for blind-folded Silambam

"I have been training from the 1st standard in Silambam when I was 6 years old. I was interested in blind folded Silambam when I heard of the competition. I practiced blind fold for four days and the maximum duration was about seven hours per day for the record," she said.

Talking about her interest in the same, she said, "I saw a few people doing Silambam during a temple festival and when I saw that people were doing it with fire, it looked like magic to me. It made me more curious and I was excited to do it myself, " she added.