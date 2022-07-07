Woman accuses husband of stalking & fitting GPS on vehicle

CHENNAI: Based on a complaint from a woman that her husband, with whom she engaged in a legal battle for divorce, has installed a surveillance camera in front of her house and GPS on her vehicle to track and stalk her and harassing her, the Chennai police has registered a case against her husband, a techie.

The all women police station in Valasaravakkam has registered an FIR under various Sections of IPC and TN (prohibition) woman harassment act based on the complaint of a 34-year-old woman staying in Sakthi Nagar, Valasaravakkam.

Police said that the husband staying in Vadapalani is working as a software engineer in Sholinganallur and both married in December 2011.

The woman alleged that her husband established a relationship with her friend when she was pregnant and it became an issue of conflict between her and her husband for the last many years. She returned to her parents’ house in the year 2020. She also said that she had applied for divorce last year and after that her husband had installed a surveillance camera in front of her house to monitor her besides keeping a GPS tracker on her vehicle and sending his co-workers to monitor her movements, she said in her complaint.