Study unutilised Ennore wetland, plan to restore Ennore creek: NGT

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a study regarding unutilised Ennore wetland and declare the same as part of Ennore Wetland under the Government Wetland Mission. Meanwhile the bench also urged the government to develop a plan for restoration of the fragile Ennore creek ecosystem and the wetland complex of the region.

Justice K Ramkrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati hearing the case recently directed the Department of Environment to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for remediation in compliance with the orders within six months and to complete the study within nine months.

Owing to the case and after thorough hearing of all sides of the parties involved, the bench noted that from the reports NCTPS units are functioning without renewing the consent to operate, which is violation of law. With regards to this, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) is ordered to take stern action and impose environmental compensation.

The bench further pointed out that it is clear there are breaches which resulted in damages caused to water bodies and environment thus calling for remediation. “The Tangedco which has caused the damages is liable to pay compensation apart from compensation payable for the violation committed by the department,” stated the bench.

The bench also directed all regulating bodies to monitor the remediation process and need for further study after removal of ash is imperative to ascertain the nature of contamination in the region. Tangedco is ordered to follow all the recommendations made by the joint committee set up by the NGT bench to study the impact of dumping ash slurry in Ennore.

The petition was filed alleging that North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) and Kamarajar Port Limited are causing damages to Buckingham canal and Kosasthalaiyar River by dumping ash slurry into the canal and the backwaters for several years.