Missing boy found dead inside well in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 4-year-old boy, who went missing on Wednesday morning, was found dead in an abandoned well near Ambattur in the evening.

Ambattur Estate police identified the deceased as P Prince. On Wednesday, he had returned home from a hospital, along with his father, where his mother was admitted for childbirth.

After the two reached home, Prince was playing outside his house. After sometime, his father, Purushotaman, noticed Prince was missing. His father, after failing to locate him, filed a police complaint.

Later in the late evening, Prince was found dead lying inside an abandoned well near his house. His body was taken out from the well by the fire and rescue service team and was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination.

The Ambattur Estate police have filed a case of suspicious death.