Identify encroachments in added zones and remove them, GCC told

CHENNAI: While hearing a complaint from a resident seeking to clear an encroachment from a waterbody, Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman has instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation to identify encroachments in added zones and take measures to remove them.

M Janarthanan, a resident filed a complaint with the CMDA in July 2021 seeking to remove encroachments on a water body on Pattaravakkam Main Road in Ambattur zone. "The CMDA has directed the Chennai Corporation executive engineer of Ambattur to examine the veracity and take action. But, no action was taken so far, " he said.

As the civic body delayed action, the complainant approached the Ombudsman. While appearing before the forum, the civic body engineer clarified that three firms encroach upon the land and notices have been issued to two firms in May and another firm in June.

The complainant said that the encroachment prevented water flowing from residential areas to Korattur Lake during November floods. Also, Revenue Administration Department clarified that land is classified as 'Vaikaal Poromboke' as per records.

Meanwhile, the civic body claimed that action has been delayed due to delay in getting land documents of Ambattur, which was merged with the Chennai Corporation in 2011.

Hearing the sides, Ombudsman M Malik Feroz Khan directed the civic body to get land documents from concerned revenue department offices of extended zones and remove encroachments. "Action should be taken against officials who delay eviction. If encroachments continue, it will spread like cancer, " he observed.