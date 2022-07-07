CMRL working to make stations, train rides inclusive for PwDs

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has initiated measures to make Metro stations and trains inclusive for Persons with Disability (PwDs) after Madras High Court in June allotted six weeks for the department to make stations barrier-free.

Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu and Managing Director of CMRL MA Siddique inspected St. Thomas Mount Metro station on Wednesday and monitored the construction and alteration process.

According to the CMRL press note, special facilities are being provided in all Metro stations to ensure safe travel for PwDs. The ongoing work in Metro stations includes revamping ramps, tactile tracks, toilet handles, sliding doors, accessible drinking water, ticket counters, and parking spaces for wheelchairs, and tricycles among others.

Further, CMRL has begun installing ramps at designated levels at the entrances and exits of Metro stations. “For visually challenged persons, tactile pathways will be laid out at the exit and entrance. Work on adequate access for wheelchair and tricycle users along with covering large gaps to prevent crutches used by visually challenged get stuck are underway,” stated the press note.

Additionally, braille characters will be placed on the handles near the elevator to inform the visually challenged persons about their destination after they disembark from the metro train. “Braille written on the handle will have all the details they can get outside. Similarly, handrails on ramps at entrances and exits will have similar Braille characters,” added the CMRL press note.

As such, entry and exit facilities for disabled persons and all basic facilities should be completed at metro stations as soon as possible, ordered CMRL MD.