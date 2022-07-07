2 die as lorry rams bike in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Two people died in an accident after their bike was rammed by a lorry in Sriperumbudur on Thursday.

Police said Parthiban (31) of Tambaram and his friend David (30) of Villupuram were travelling towards Sriperumbudur on the Tambaram-Sriperumbudur road on Thursday morning. When they were nearing Pattunool Chatiram, a tipper lorry which came from behind rammed their bike and both of them got stuck under the wheels and died on the spot. Soon after the incident, the lorry driver escaped from the spot. On information, the Sriperumbudur police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination at the Sriperumbudur government hospital. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the missing lorry driver.