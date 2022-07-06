Two women killed in road accidents near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old woman was killed in a road accident after a truck ran over her near Tiruninravur on Monday. The deceased, Sumathi, was riding pillion with her husband, Ramesh (56) were on their way to Poonamalee from Tiruninravur, when a truck hit their vehicle from behind and knocked them down on the Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road (CTH) near Avadi.

Due to the impact, both Sumathi and Murugan fell to the ground. The truck then allegedly ran over Sumathi. Passersby rushed Sumathi to Government Tiruvallur Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Murugan sustained injuries.

Upon information, the Poonamalle TIW police registered a case and arrested the truck driver Ramesh Babu (25). Poonamalee traffic investigation wing have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

In another incident, a 56-year-old woman, Suganthi was killed when a truck hit her two wheeler while she was traveling towards Madhavaram on Tuesday. Villivakkam traffic investigation wing police have registered a case.