Tree pruning near drains intensifies after KK Nagar accident

CHENNAI: Following the KK Nagar incident in which a tree that was close to an under-construction stormwater drain (SWD) fell on a moving car killing a woman banker, the Greater Chennai Corporation has pruned more than 400 trees near the drains.

According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 746 trees, which are close to stormwater drains, have been identified to be pruned in 118 roads where stormwater drain works are being carried out. Of the total trees, as many as 408 trees have been pruned to prevent mishaps.