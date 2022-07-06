Tree pruning near drains intensifies after KK Nagar accident

CHENNAI: Following the KK Nagar incident in which a tree that was close to an under-construction stormwater drain (SWD) fell on a moving car killing a woman banker, the Greater Chennai Corporation has pruned more than 400 trees near the drains.
According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 746 trees, which are close to stormwater drains, have been identified to be pruned in 118 roads where stormwater drain works are being carried out. Of the total trees, as many as 408 trees have been pruned to prevent mishaps.
Meanwhile, the civic body has also pruned 1,206 trees on the roads that are in weaker condition. There are 350 such trees remaining to be pruned as on July 2.
Soon after the tragic incident occurred, the civic body intensified pruning activities across the city to cut weak branches as well as to reduce the overall mass of the trees. "This would reduce the chance of tree falling incidents. We also instructed the field workers to tie stay ropes to strengthen the trees," a senior official said.
8 SWD contractors fined:
Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has imposed a total penalty of Rs. 2.25 lakh against eight contractors for slow pace of stormwater drain works. Moreover, show cause notices have been served to two contractors who failed to implement safety measures such as placing barricades at the work sites.
A civic body statement said that drain works are being carried out for more than 1,000 kilometres at a total cost of more than Rs 4,000 crore.