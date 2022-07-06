Shoddy SWD planning leaves Mathur MMDA residents fuming

CHENNAI: The residents of Mathur MMDA lament the poor planning and execution of storm water drainage (SWD) in the area. Speaking to DT Next, they allege that SWDs in Mathur MMDA are not required as it’s on a higher level.

However, SWDs are yet to be constructed in a few low-lying areas where water logging is a serious problem.

A member of Mathur MMDA People’s Welfare Association said, “There’s no need for SWDs here, as Mathur MMDA is at a higher level. Despite heavy rainfall over the past many years, there has been no water logging in the region. The accumulated water always drains into Mathur lake. So, there’s no need to construct more SWDs here. Plus, the already constructed SWDs were built on the lake bund, which is illegal as per norms.”

Additionally, residents fume that the works on SWDs have been left incomplete on many roads in the neighbourhood.

However, they also point out that SWDs construction should begin at the earliest in other low-lying roads in the area.

“SWDs are required at downstream places like Chinnasamy Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, and other 13 locations, which were already pointed out several times to the civi body. Water gets logged at Kavi Thendral Nagar frequently during rainfall,” alleged another resident.

Subsequently, residents at Mathur MMDA are united in their request — they want the department to complete SWD works as per the original design, where water flows naturally to the outlet point.

“We also request them to construct SWDs only at low-lying regions,” they added.

Officials in the deparment did not respond despite several attempts.