Railways lauds TTE for winning passengers’ appreciation

CHENNAI: It isn’t often that train passengers pay rich compliments to railway staff, especially TTEs for their behaviour. That said, there are some exceptions too.

A TTE in Chennai division has been rewarded by his bosses at the insistence of passengers for always being courteous. Troydon Scurville, a senior TTE of Chennai Railway Division, has been awarded by Divisional Railway Manager for receiving “great feedback” from passengers.

His commendable behaviour came to light after a passenger (Train no 12658 manned by Troydon on May 24) posted an appreciation tweet the following day. “A shout out to the very polite and courteous TTE on board 12658, JCO 24 May. Mr Troydon Scurville welcomed each passenger, wished each one a happy journey and requested to reach out to him for any help,” the tweet said.

Sadly, the divisional railway headquarters acknowledged the public appreciation with a customary message reading, “we have taken note of your suggestion/request. We shall do the needful.”

Soon, a few other train users shared their experience in trains manned by the same TTE. They also criticised the division for posting an indifferent message. Even an old classmate of the TTE joined the appreciation party and tweeted, “Very happy to seethis and proud to be his classmate in school.”

Finally, the divisional authorities realised the significance of the public appreciation, finally made amends for the earlier slipup, rightly commended the TTE and rewarded him this week.

The official handle of the DRM on Tuesday Tweeted, “So, we did keep our promise in awarding our outstanding TTE. Mr Troydon Scurville whose behaviour and attitude had received great feedback from passengers. He has also been known to help passengers in distress. We are proud of him. Congratulations.”