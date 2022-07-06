Man who visited Yemen arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man who visited Yemen was arrested on his way back at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

Immigration officials while checking the documents of the passengers who were about to board the flight to Muscat on Wednesday found Chandran of Vellore had visited Yemen in 2017 and had stayed there for six months. During the inquiry, Chandran said that he was not aware that Indians should not travel to Yemen and was sent there for work by his company. However, immigration officials cancelled his ticket and handed over him to the Q-branch police for inquiry. During the inquiry, police found that Chandran had planned to visit Yemen even this time. He had booked the ticket to Oman and from there he had booked the ticket to Yemen. Later, Chandran was handed over to the airport police and police who registered a case arrested Chandran. Further inquiry is on.