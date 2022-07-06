Man held for possession of 2kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man for possession of Ganja. He was caught by a team of Kotturpuram police based on a tip off.

The team apprehended him near Ponniamman Koil street and on search, he was found to have 2kg of ganja with him.

The accused, S Abhishek, is a resident of Kotturpuram, police said. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

City police said that they have increased checks across Chennai for sale of narcotic substances as part of their ‘Drive against Drugs’ campaign.