Duo held for trying to sell land using forged docus

CHENNAI: Red Hills police on Tuesday booked two persons who used forged documents and attempted to sell a land at the Red Hils sub-registrar office.

According to the complaint by B Kailashnath, the sub registrar, on Tuesday, two persons had approached him in connection with the sale of a land.

A Asirvatham (68) of Korukkupet claimed to be the owner of the 2,400 sq.ft land at Attur village near Sholavaram and a woman, R Malli of Attur was to buy the land.

When the sub registrar checked the submitted documents for encumbrance, it was found that the land originally belonged and is registered to K Subbarao in Andhra Pradesh.

Based on a complaint by the sub-registrar, Red Hills police registered a case and secured Asirvartham and another person, Anwar who had accompanied him to close the deal.

Meanwhile, the buyers went into hiding. Police registered a case under various Sections of IPC, including impersonation (419), cheating (420), forgery (465) among others.

The two persons, Asirvatham and Anwar were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.