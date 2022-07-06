Digital hub for teachers’ development

CHENNAI: Orient BlackSwan, renowned publishers, as part of their platinum year celebrations and nation’s 75 years, announced the launch of “Centre for Professional Development for Teachers”—a digital hub, where teachers can register for online courses to grow in their professional capacities.

Orient BlackSwan Centre for Professional Development (CPD) features a rich and high quality selection of Online Certification courses to provide schoolteachers with opportunities to upskill themselves, regardless of age, experience and academic qualification. The certification courses are split into key modules that focus on specific aspects of each course, making it easy for teachers to pace their engagement and learn on the go.

Each course in the Centre for Professional Development (CPD) has been designed and developed by experts who are certified teacher-trainers of national and international repute, with many years of experience. They are also integrally aligned with the curriculum and instructional framework suggested by the NEP 2020 and are uniquely suited to the Indian educational context.

At the launch, Fasiha Kader, Orient Blackswan said, “We offer a wide range of options to support the professional development of teachers. The courses are self-paced and affordably priced.” The community of teachers is looking to explore new opportunities to keep learning. As Dr Samson Thomas, an eminent educationist, author and Dean, Academics, at EFLU, Hyderabad, points out, “Training gets the teacher ready for the classroom ecosystem; development is the process through which the teacher adapts to the changing teaching-learning environment.”