As noise exceeds limit in Chennai, experts warn of hearing loss

“The noise levels below 80 db is considered safe. It is important that the duration of the noise exposure is not long. The duration of exposure is important as more than 80 db of noise for more than 4 hours per day will lead to noise induced hearing loss,” said Dr S Muthuchitra, consultant ENT specialist at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Traffic cops, cab drivers, delivery agents and others who are constantly on the roads are at great risk of health hazards due to honking.

It is to address this issue that the city police initiated a no honking awareness campaign. Police said that the campaign is not policing per se, and its aim is to inculcate awareness to drivers on the consequences of continuous and unnecessary honking.

City police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, while inaugurating the ‘No honking’ awareness campaign last week had said that enforcement against honking will also begin after the city police procures the noise meters prescribed by the pollution control board to assess the allowed and appropriate decibel levels near hospitals, schools and other places.

As part of the week’s drive against honking, in 281 cases, air horns were removed by traffic police from vehicles and 572 cases booked during the drive.