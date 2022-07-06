21st Graduation Day of Easwari Engineering College conducted

CHENNAI: The 21st Graduation Ceremony for presenting the degrees and awards to the grandaunts of Easwari Engineering College, Chennai was held at TRP Auditorium, in Easwari Engineering College, Ramapuram, Chennai.

Dr Mamta Rani Agarwal, Advisor I, All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi, was the Chief Guest and Dr R Shivakumar, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchy campuses presided over the ceremony.

Agarwal delivered the convocation address by congratulating the rank holders. She advised the grandaunt engineers the need to embrace a broader vision of the professional role to inevitable progress of the nation with innovation and leadership qualities. She also advised that, every engineer needs to adapt to the changes that are taking place in the global economy. She also stressed the need for new outcome based learning by pursing professional ethics and accountability. She advised the grandaunts to enhance their communication skills and develop managerial quality which is very important in the present global scenario.

College Principal Dr RS Kumar presented the Annual report. A total of 1,017 students received their degrees and 60 students have achieved University ranks.