Over 21K Metro passengers bought new travel cards since March

CHENNAI: As many as 21,418 persons have brought new Metro travel cards through various awareness programmes held by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recently.

The CMRL press note stated that the number of passengers using travel cards has significantly increased and recently the number has spiked close to 5,000 new travel card users per month.

Various awareness programmes have been held on travel cards for the last six months on behalf of the operations department of CMRL.

The programmes were held near various Metro railway stations such as Kathipara, Saidapet, Shenoy Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Vadapalani and at schools, colleges and public places.

Information has also been provided to the general public that a 20 per cent fare discount will be given to passengers traveling using cards in this event, added the press note.

Subsequently, through this event, 2,515 travel cards were sold in March, followed by 6,012 travel cards in April, 5,185 cards in May and 7,076 cards in June.