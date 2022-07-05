OMR residents get drinking water supply; 8K houses to benefit

CHENNAI: Residents of Ezhil Nagar had raised woes regarding unavailability of drinking water in the area on October 23, 2021 during the inspection of Covid-19 vaccination camp by the Chief Minister. Now, government officials have worked to resolve the same and the residents of 6,000 houses in Ezhil Nagar and 2,000 in Tsunami Nagar will receive drinking water as the new water supply system has been established at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore in OMR.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the facility on Tuesday and said that earlier these residents used to store water for days because there was no water available. This led to contamination of water and waterborne infections such as cholera. Talking about desilting activities of several waterbodies in the area, the Health Minister said that these waterbodies will be linked with a proper drainage system. Now, certain areas are being provided with rainwater harvesting, storm water drains, proper drainage system in Medavakkam and nearby areas.

He said that 100 acres of the land was occupied in Shollinganallur and now it has been recovered. Of the 20 acres of the recovered land, a new hospital at a cost of Rs 60 crore is being set up.

The residents in the areas, including Nehru Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Methukuppam, and other neighbouring areas will be benefitted by a new drainage system being set up at a cost of Rs 256 crore and is currently in its planning stage. The residents living on the ECR and OMR stretch will be benefitted with these projects.

Talking about cholera outbreak in Karaikal, he said that 39 people have been affected so far and health officers in Karaikal and neighbouring districts- Nagapattinam, Mayiladathurai, and Tiruvarur have been alerted.

"The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, have visited these places and have taken samples. They have also given awareness to the general public in these districts. The primary health centers have been instructed to keep proper stock of medications required for the treatment of the same," the Health Minister said.

Urging more people to get vaccinated, he said that the mega vaccination drive is being conducted in the State on second Sunday of every month. About 11.42 crore doses have been administered so far and those unvaccinated, should benefit from the same.