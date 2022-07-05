No leniency will be shown to contemnors: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Observing that the government which is setting a deadline to complete a project is itself violating the same move, the Madras High Court noted that no leniency will be shown to anyone, including officers in the contempt cases.

Heading the first bench of Madras High Court along with Justice N Mala, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari made this observation. The court passed these comments on hearing a contempt petition filed by Ayyamperumal.

The contempt petitioner sought direction to punish the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officers for not implementing the underground drainage system in the Madipakkam area.

“In 2019, the Madras HC directed the GCC to complete the underground drainage system within 2020. The direction was passed on the ground that the GCC had informed the HC that a DPR was compiled and the project will be completed once the fund of Rs 120 crore is allotted. However, the GCC did not complete the work till now, ” the contempt petitioner submitted.

Recording the submissions, the CJ observed that the government is fixing a deadline for completing a project and the authorities are violating the same.

“The authorities are not even acting upon the court orders. The officers who are responsible for implementing the court order will be summoned if they fail to adhere to the court verdict, ” the bench noted.

The court also noted that the court will never show any leniency to the contemnors.

The Chief Justice further directed the officials responsible for not implementing the underground drainage scheme should appear before the court on July 7.