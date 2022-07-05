Man wanted by Andhra police for 4 years nabbed at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man who was wanted by the Andhra police was arrested at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Paris on Tuesday morning. The officials when scanning the passport of Venu Mahadev of Vijayawada found that he was wanted by the Vijayawada police for the past four years. Various cases, including forgery and fake document cases and in 2019, are pending against him. He had managed to escape abroad despite police’s efforts to arrest him.

On Tuesday morning, he was caught by the immigration officials. Immediately, the detention was informed to the Vijayawada police and he was handed over to the Chennai airport police station. A special team would soon arrive in Chennai to arrest Venu Mahadev.