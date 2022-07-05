Leaking drainage pollutes drinking water in Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: Residents of Tondiarpet complain that the blockage in sewage connection led to drainage water overflow and stagnation in the area. It has also contaminated the water released by hand pumps, which is unsuitable for any purpose. Though the concerned department drains the sewage water, there is no permanent solution for over a decade.

“It has been a long term issue in the locality for more than 10 years, the garbage and plastic waste had blocked the sewage system which led to drainage water stagnation during the rainy season. When the officials inspected, they mentioned that the requirement for line extension is needed and the pipes should be replaced by longer ones. They need at least Rs 70 crore to complete this work for the 30th division,” said R Srinivasan (name changed), a resident of Neduchezhiyan Nagar at Tondiarpet.

He added that the Metro Water drains water whenever the complaint has been raised. But, they are not taking any steps for a permanent solution. Locals claimed that in the past few years, the present party in government has protested for this issue when the entire area was flooded with sewage water. However, it has not addressed the issue even after getting multiple complaints.

In addition, due to this issue the water released by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is contaminated which is not suitable for drinking or for any other domestic purpose.

“Though we get water from the Metro Water department, we are forced to buy water by spending over Rs 100 per day. This has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and people here are suffering from various health issues such as diarrhoea, fever, and skin related problems,” said K Jagan, another resident of Neduchezhiyan Nagar.

When contacted, a senior official at CMWSSB of Zone 4, Division 30 said that this is a regular issue in the locality as the connections were provided 30 years ago. We have submitted a proposal to the government for line extension and changing the pipes, the work will start after it is accepted. He stated that whenever there is a complaint from the locals regarding the sewage stagnation, it is drained immediately.